NCAA Division II Coaches Rankings prior to the postseason- Wrestling

In the final NCAA Division II Coaches Rankings prior to the postseason, the Northern State University wrestling team came in with 11 points and receiving votes in the team poll. In addition, three Wolves are ranked individually including No. 11 Kolton Roth (141), No. 8 Wyatt Turnquist (149), and No. 10 James Burks (157).

Turnquist posts a team best 16-2 record in 2021-22 with nationally ranked victories over No. 4 Speelman of Augustana and No. 7 Bailey of UIndy. In addition, the junior is 9-0 in NSIC action and holds a team best four technical fall wins.

Northern State competes next Saturday, Feb. 26 from the NCAA Super Region V Tournament in Moorhead, Minn.