Viola L. Farris, 99, of Grand Island, Neb., died Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021, at her home.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.

Viola Loeda Farris was born Jan. 15, 1922, near Utica, NE to Frank and Wilheminia “Minnie” (Neujahr) Suhr. She was baptized at St. Johns Lutheran Church on Feb. 6, 1922, and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, NE on June 2, 1935. At age two, she moved to the Lushton community. She attended District 11 School. At age nine, she moved into the town of Lushton and graduated high school in 1939.

Viola married Edwin Farris on Nov. 5, 1945, at Treasure Island, CA. To this union was born eight children She lived in Ainsworth, and Johnstown, NE and Winner and Mission, SD. She held various jobs as a waitress, cook, golf clubhouse manager at Ainsworth, NE and Winner and Mission, SD. She moved to Grand Island in 1989. Mr. Farris preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2002.

Viola was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and Evening Guild. She was president of Ladies League at Fonner View Golf Course for 2 years, a life member of DAVA where she served as chaplain, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Veterans Hospital. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and leader of the Chrysalis Red Hatters. She enjoyed crocheting, golf, pool, crossword puzzles, and playing Wii.

Survivors include children: Nyhlia Kempke, Audrey Farris, Robert (Sue) Farris, Randy Farris, Rick Farris, Judy (Robin)Dykstra, Ron (Janelle) Farris, Debra (Steve) Splitt; grandchildren: Keith (Becky) Kempke, Chad (Treva) Kempke, Rob Farris, Lindsay (Jessie) Farris, Amanda Farris, Maghen Farris, Alisa Farris, Christopher Bolton, Brian (Kayla) Krege, Kaelee Krege, Andrew (Megan) Krege, Jessie (Steve) Farris, Betsy Farris, John Farris, Brianna (Matt) Whalen; great grandchildren: Eli, Ruth, Aryn, Jordan, Mason, Maddox, Kannon, Olivia, Cougar, Mia, Jillian, Lyla, Serenity, Brielle, Harper, Kaeslee, and Sophie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Louis and Emanuel Suhr, and sisters: Elfrieda Strait and Evelyn Pinneo.

