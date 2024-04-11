Vernon Alfred Beehler, 80

Vernon Alfred Beehler was born on December 20, 1943, in Gregory, SD, to Alfred and Marie (Henderson) Beehler. He was the youngest of four children. He attended grade school at a country school north of the family farm which was homesteaded in 1904. Vernon graduated from Gregory High School in the class of 1961. After graduation, he attended college in Springfield, SD. He then ventured out west to California with a friend, where he was employed for a time. After which, he returned home to Gregory and small-time life that better suited him. Upon returning home, he began employment with Harrison Plumbing & Heating. Vernon and Barb purchased the business in October, 1974. They owned and operated the business for almost 50 years. During high school, he met his future wife Barbara (Fortuna). They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 8. Vernon and Barbara were blessed with four children, Lisa, Jade, Jason, and Jerred.

Vernon was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He was also a big fan of all sporting events, which included coaching his sons’ baseball teams. He enjoyed Gorilla football and was seated in the broadcast booth for over 30 years with his friend Jack Clark. Besides Gorilla Football, he was fortunate enough to attend many USD Coyote football games watching his favorite players Chris, Lucas, and Tim! Vernon also enjoyed many card games with family and friends. He was a member of many leagues including golf, pool, and darts. He was also inducted into the Gregory Fire Department Hall of Fame in 2016 with 26 years of volunteer service. Vernon was well known in his community for his ability to repair most anything. In addition, he was well known for his quick one liners and Vernie-isms!

Vernon, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Vernon is survived by his wife Barb. His children include, Alisa (Steve) Thieman, Gregory; Jade (Julie) Beehler, Spencer, IA; Jason Beehler, Winner, SD; and Jerred (Jodi) Beehler, Inwood, IA. Also has 10 awesome grandkids, Chris (Abbey) Mikkelsen, Lucas (Jessica) Mikkelsen, Eric (Lauren) Beehler, Bayli (Fiance Jeff) Beehler, Emily Beehler, Mali Beehler, Lillie Beehler, Masen Beehler, Easton Beehler, Mara Beehler, and great grandkids Drake and Haddie Mikkelsen and Knox and Nyla Mikkelsen. Also surviving are several nieces and one nephew along with close relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his parents, brothers (Gerald & Roger), and sister (Anne).

V o We’ll miss you!

Memorial for Vernon Beehler age 80 of Gregory, SD will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024,at 10:30AM at United Methodist Church in Gregory, South Dakota.