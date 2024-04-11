Colome High School Prom is April 12

The Colome High School prom will be held April 12.

Casino Nights and Vegas Lights is the theme of the prom. Decorations will feature playing cards and large dice.

The grand march will start at 8:30 p.m. in the Colome gym.

Pictures will start at 7:20 p.m.

There will be a dance following the grand march and the king and queen will be crowned after the grand march.

To start off the evening, there will be a meal at the Colome Legion starting at 5:30 p.m. The meal will include steak or shrimp with salad bar and baked potato.

“We are looking forward to having a good time,” said Westlie Cahoy, junior class president. “The juniors have worked hard on the decorations and we hope to have a fun evening.”

The after prom party will be at the Gregory Lanes. Students will be bussed there and afterwards returned to Colome.

Students will receive t-shirts made by Computers N More.

There will be pizza, bowling, pool table, darts and card games.