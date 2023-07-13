Taking care of pests is nothing new to Justin Heying as he has been around the business ever since he was a kid.

Justin Heying started Justin’s Pest Control in February of this year. Although owning and running his own business is new, he knows the ropes of the operation quite well.

Heying was firs introduced to pest control when he would ride along with his father who worked for a pest control company. “I actually rode with him a lot; I believe I was 12 years old when I rode with him and he kind of taught me the ropes,” said Heying.

His father then started his own business called Prairie Pest Control where Heying worked for his father and stepmom for 10 and a half years. After his father sold his business which then was sold a few more times, Heying decided it was time to get back into the Pest Control Business.

When starting his business Heying also had the support from customers of his father’s when he owned his pest control business. “Old customers actually contacted me with little advertisement so yeah been going really well,” said Heying.

Business for Heying has been going very well, he is even busier than he expected to be in the beginning. The majority of his customers that he has are old ones from before he had his own business.

“I would say probably 35 to 40 percent are new customers, so probably anywhere from 60 to 65 percent are previous customers I had serviced when I worked with prairie pest control.”

While there have not been too many issues with starting a business, he had to go through a learning curve. “The biggest thing was the paperwork, the computer, imputing things in QuickBooks, which is going good now but that was the biggest learning curve,” said Heying.

For the starting up the chemical side of the business, that wasn’t a problem for him. “As for the chemical and stuff, I’ve been around it so long it really didn’t seem like I ever got out of it,” said Heying

Justin’s Pest Control takes care of all you pest problems big to small. Some of them include mice, rats, bed bugs, cockroaches, flies, spiders, termites, which Heying called your “general pests and your unwanted ones too.”

While he takes care of those, he also can take care of mosquitos which is part of the rodent package. For packages, it all depends on the size of the property you are working with and the pests you are wanting taken care of.

A few of his long-term goals for his business include picking up more monthly customers and to keep working and growing. “I guess my long-term goal is to keep providing service for people and probably be doing it for at least 30 years,” said Heying.

Heying also added another long-term goal in which he mentioned building a shop and an office. That is a goal that him and his wife share for the business.

They are hoping to accomplish that goal in the next two to five years but hope it happens in two.

If you are wanting to contact Justin’s Pest Control, you can contact him by text or call at 1 (605) 840-9465. He tries to respond to calls in a timely manner if possible.