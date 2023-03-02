Turnquist qualifies for nationals

Wyatt Turnquist of Winner was one of three Northern State University wrestlers to qualify for the NCAA national championships in March.

Turnquist took third at the super regionals held in Aberdeen. This will be the second straight season Turnquist has made it to nationals.

Turnquist fell in the semifinals but battled back and earned a third place finish at 149 pounds.

The Winner High School graduate opened his day in a dramatic fashion, defeating Ethen Doty of Upper Iowa by technical fall, 16-0.

Turnquist faced off against No. 6 Jaden Spuhler of Wisconsin Parkside in the semifinals. The match went to a tie breaker round with Spuhler recording a 3-2 victory.

Turnquist needed two wins to punch his ticket to national.

He handily defeated Kelby Armstrong of Minot State in consolation semifinals with a score of 13-3. Then, the Winner wrestler won 4-3 over Caleb Meunier.