April Stoddard, 53, of White River, SD passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at her home in White River.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Swift Bear Community Building in White River, SD. Burial followed in the St. Paul Episcopal Cemetery near Norris, SD. Wake service was held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Swift Bear Community Building in White River, SD.

April is survived by her children: Justin Stoddard, Aaron (Tiffany) Stoddard, Jamie Black Bear and Zack Black Bear, grandchildren: Trey, Keon, Josslyn, Addyson, Karlie, Aubrie Lou, Aarilynn, Grayson and Mckayla, siblings Shirley Wilcox-Carlson, Earl (Valerie) Wilcox, Janet Marie Wilcox and Joe & Keith Stoddard Jr.

April is preceded in death by her parents Hazel Amiotte-Wilcox, Harold Stoddard Sr., brother; Peter Wilcox, sisters; Mary Wilcox-Stone, Janice Amiotte, Louise Wilcox-Wright, grandson Karson Hunter Black Bear, nephews: Anthony Clairmont, Stoney Larvie, Robert Waln, Eric Crow Dog and niece Tera Bettelyoun.