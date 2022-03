Wyatt Turnquist of Winner has been named to the NSIC wrestling first team all-conference.

Turnquist wrestles for Northern State University.

The all conference team was selected by the league coaches with the top point receivers at each weight class being named first team and the next named second team.

Turnquist wrestled in the NCAA Super Region V tournament Feb.26 in Moorhead, Minn. The top three finishers in each weight class will advance to the NCAA championships March 11-12 in St. Louis, Mo.