The annual District 3 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, March 13, in Colome for Legionnaires from Hughes, Hyde, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Gregory, Lyman, Tripp and Hand counties.

There will be a social beginning at 11 a.m.; a noon meal and the Legion business meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Colome Legion Post Home.

Participants will elect County Commanders and Vice Commanders in the District for one-year terms during the business meeting.

The session will also feature Post Americanism reports, a membership turn-in, recognition of the District 3 Legionnaire of the Year and an address by State American Legion Commander Gary Wolkow of DeSmet.

District 3 Commander Gene Opbroek of Gregory will conduct the Legion business session and Colome Post 146 will oversee local arrangements.

The District 3 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 12:30 p.m. the same day at the American Legion Post in Colome.