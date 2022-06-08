New Lutheran pastor settles in

Pastor Nathaniel Biebert is the new pastor at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winner.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Nathaniel Biebert is the new pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church of Winner.

He was installed on May 8 and his first service was May 15.

Originally from Wisconsin, he came to Winner from a church in south Austin,Texas, where he had served for five years.

The new Winner pastor went to a Lutheran preparatory school in Watertown, Wis. Following high school, he went to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., for four years. Following college he entered the seminary and went to a Wisconsin Lutheran seminary in Mequon, Wis.

His seminary training included a vicar year in Amherst, N.H.

After seminary he was assigned as a staff pastor at Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco, Neb.

Following a year there he served a dual county parish in Wisconsin, northwest of Wausau. He served these churches for 6 ½ years. He was then assigned to a church in south Austin, Texas.

The main thing that drew him to Winner was the fact this church has been without a pastor for over two years.

One change he plans to make is re-instating bible classes. They had to be canceled due to the vacancy in the church.

Biebert’s father serves as a pastor of a Lutheran church in Neillsville, Wis.

Ever since he was in the sixth grade Biebert has wanted to be a pastor. He said his father held devotionals around the dinner table each morning and evening. “That made an impact on me more than anything else. He instilled in us the love of Jesus and his word. I wanted to share that with others is why I became a pastor,” he said.

The new Winner pastor comes from a large family. He is the oldest of 8, seven boys and one girl.

Biebert enjoys studying God’s word. “I love digging into the Hebrew and Greek in the scriptures to prepare a good sermon.”

As a pastor, he likes to get to know people and share God’s word with them.

“I love preaching,” he said.

He enjoys the friendly community of Winner. “I love the wide open spaces and rolling hills”’

Biebert loves to fly fish and hopes to get a chance to do that in the Black Hills. He is also looking forward to getting into pheasant hunting.

The friendliest of the people in Winner is evident to him. He explained more people have stopped by his office the first month he was here than ever stopped to see him in Austin.

He and wife Katherine enjoy living in Winner.

He looks forward to leading the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church family. “Without Jesus I would not be who I am and what I am,” he said.