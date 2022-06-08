Health fair, jeep drawing on June 10

Winner Regional Health is hosting its annual Health Fair on June 10 from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

This year there will be over 32 booths to provide the community with a wide array of health information and services.

The event will be held in the new section of the clinic and the hospital. A free breakfast will be provided from 6:30 – 10 a.m.

Some of the services that will be provided that day is a wellness panel, which consists of a CBC with differential, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Lipid Panel, Glycated Hemoglobin (A1C) and TSH for $80. Nursing will be providing free blood pressure testing, respiratory therapy will be providing free spirometry testing along with information on asthma, COPD, and smoking cessation and the clinic will be providing a free colorectal cancer FIT test. In addition, there will be a wealth of information made available ranging from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, nutrition, poison control, career opportunities, sustaining long-term memory, disability services, insurance coverage, funeral service planning, local religious events and church times, breast cancer support groups, fitness, and the opportunity to learn more about the community’s newest emergency flight services. For more information, please call (605) 842-7100.

This event will serve as a one-stop-shop, with over 32 internal and external booths that have come together to serve the community, consisting of: nursing, Southern Belle Cattlewomen Association, OB and ER, Winner Resource Center, pharmacy, Nutrition Services, South Dakota Department of Social Services – Child Protective Services, Outpatient Services, South Dakota Department of Social Services – Economic Assistance, Community Health and Home Health, South Dakota Department of Social Services – Aging, Human Resources, Southern Plains, Respiratory Therapy, Hearing Health Center, Physical Therapy, Community Connections, Long Term Care Social Services, Golden Prairie Manor, Better Choice/Better Health, The Insurance Center, Krystine Ernest Fitness, lab, Main Gate Counseling, Radiology, Sisters and Survivors, Mason Funeral Home, Clinic, Winner Ministerial Association, LifeServe Blood Center, and Pink Posse.

The Driven to Serve Campaign will be selling the remaining tickets for the New 2021 Jeep Renegade raffle. In addition, there will be a silent auction for all donated potted plants or flowers. If you would like to donate one for the event, please drop off at the main entrance of the Long Term Care between Monday June 6 and by noon on June 8.

All proceeds from the Jeep raffle and the silent auction go towards the Driven to Serve Campaign for a 3D mammography at Winner Regional Health.

The big event at the health fair will be the drawing for the

Jeep Renegade. The drawing will be at 11:30 a.m. in front of long term care.

While you do not need to be present to win the Jeep, you may want to be present to win the added

$500 maintenance package to go with the Jeep, if you are to win. The $500 package was donated by the following

community partners, which includes four oil changes from Frontier Motors, a complete car detail by Storms Car Care, $100 ind fuel by the Gus Stop C Stores, and four car washes by Town and Country Sales (Burger’s Car Wash). At 11 a.m. the health care center will be recognizing the donors of the Jeep and getting a photo of them. At 11:15 a.m., Joyce Heath will shave the pink goatee and hair of the executive director of the Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation, while dawning bright pink tube socks, shorts, and a custom breast cancer awareness t-shirt. At 11:30 a.m., the drawing of the Jeep Renegade will be held. At 11:45 a.m., if the winner of the Jeep Renegade is present, the executive director will personally wash the Jeep.