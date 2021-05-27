Summer lunch program starts June 1

The summer lunch program in the Winner School District will start June 1 and run till Aug. 6. There will be no lunch on July 5.

All kids in the Winner School District 18 and under can eat lunch for free.

Sack lunches will be handed out Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Winner Elementary back gym door.

On Thursday there will be two lunches handed out so students will have a lunch on Friday.

Lunches will be delivered to Winner Housing and Ideal. There will be no in town delivery in Winner.

Students who are attending summer school will also get a lunch. Summer school runs June 1 to July 7.

For the 2021-2022 school year lunch and breakfast will be free for all students. For more information contact Laura Root at 842-8101 or Sherry Bohnet at 842-8106