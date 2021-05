Leo Froning, 95, of Winner, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Faulkton Area Medical Center Hospital, Faulkton.

Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Liborius Church, Polo, Fr. Kevin Achbach and Father Christopher Hughes, celebrants. Burial followed at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Leo’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.