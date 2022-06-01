Spring fest set for June 4

The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church spring fest will be held June 4 at St. Mary’s Hall.

The doors will open at 5 p.m.

The event will feature a tailgate party theme.

The meal will include burgers, brats & hot dogs with salads.

Persons are asked to wear their favorite sports apparel.

Persons will be able to place a bid on silent or live auctions.

The live auction and raffle for a tractor and cash prizes will be held from 7-9 p.m.

There will be music and games for kids.

Tickets are available at Grossenburg Implement, Hobby Shoppe, Marty’s and the parish office.

All are welcome. Come and enjoy a good time.