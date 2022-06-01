Primary election is June 7

Voters in Tripp County will be going to the polls on June 7th for the state primary election.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Republican primary.

Locally there are just two county commissioner races.

In district one the two candidates are Mark Winter and Larry Wilcox. Winter is the incumbent.

In district 5, the candidates are Chip Schroeder and Cody Jorgensen. Schroeder is the incumbent.

In Colome Consolidated running for precinct committeeman are Dan Forgey and Brian Beck.

There will be a primary for governor. Governor Kristi Noem is being challenged by Steven Haugaard.

Congressman Dusty Johnson is being challenged by Taffy Howard.

U.S. Senator John Thune is being challenged by Bruce Whalen and Mark Mowry.

Also on the ballot will be Constitutional Amendment C. This requires three-fifths vote for approval of ballot measures imposing taxes or fees or obligating over $10 million. Everyone is eligible to vote on the amendment.