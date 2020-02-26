Shirley Turgeon, 88, of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. A Rosary will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner.

Burial will be held at a later date.



Shirley (McKenzie) Turgeon was born Sept. 21, 1931. She was the fourth of five children born to Homer and Pearl (Mackrall) McKenzie. She grew up on the family farm southwest of Dallas, SD.

Shirley attended grade school at the McKenzie country school and high school in Gregory. She worked at the Gregory Dry Cleaners and Walt Pharris Bakery during high school and after graduation.



On Oct. 3, 1949 she married Clair Turgeon and to that union nine children were born. In her lifetime in addition to being a housewife and mother, Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide at the Burke Community Hospital.

She also worked at Lutt’s dry goods in Burke, sold monuments for Ainsworth Monument Co. and sold Watkins Products. After moving to Winner in 1970 she worked as a nurse’s aide and then a unit clerk at the Winner Baptist Hospital.



From 1979 to 2001 Shirley and Clair co-owned the Speed Queen Laundromat and Car Wash located in Winner. Shirley really enjoyed reading and bowling (bowling in nationals in North Dakota), and also sewing (which she taught to her daughters), fishing, camping, knitting, crocheting, gardening, canning and was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls baked on Saturdays in Burke.

Shirley made afghans for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These beautiful works of art will be forever cherished.

Shirley enjoyed visits from all of her family and especially the great-grandchildren. Shirley was a long-time member of the Catholic church. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar Society in Burke, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and Sisters and Survivors (breast cancer support group).



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Pearl McKenzie, brothers Dr. Kenny (Mardy) McKenzie, Jim (Loretta) McKenzie, infant sister Elizabeth Jane, infant son Kevin James, grand-daughter Rebecca Hubbard and grand-son Alex Turgeon.



Shirley is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clair Turgeon; her sister, Maxine Moxon-Davis; her children, Sandra (Alan) Hubbard, their children Erin, Scott, Rachel, Andrew and their families; David (Kathy) their daughters Stacy and Jamie and their families; Rick (Joey) their children Jessie, Tony, Paige and their families; Carol; Nancy and her children Jenny and Jordan; Ed (Teri) their daughters Nikki and Tiffany and their families; Doug (Leah) their children Dana and Daria and their families; and Larry (Kim) and daughter Blaire, and 19 great grand-children.