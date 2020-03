Brenton Heth, 29, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD.

Wake services were held on Feb. 18, 2020 and Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Winner Middle School Auditorium in Winner, SD. Burial was held on Thursday, Feb. 20th, 2020 at the Winner City Cemetery.