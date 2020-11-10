Shirley Hoffer, 80, of Winner, SD passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center in Gregory, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Shirley Joan Chambers was born Aug. 25, 1940 in the Burke Memorial Hospital to Bert and Alice (Dummer) Chambers. As a baby, her parents, and 4 siblings moved from Bonesteel, SD to a ranch north of Newport, NE then later to a ranch north of Stuart, NE. This is where she began her first grade in school. The next spring her parents purchased a ranch near Millboro, SD where she completed her grade school education at a country school.

On June 26th, 1955 she was united in marriage to Richard Hoffer in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church south of Colome. They lived on a farm near Millboro, SD. To this union four children were born Rodney, Debra, Roger, and Scott.

They bought a farm near Clearfield, SD where she was always busy with a large garden. Shirley loved her flowers, raising chickens, milking cows, and working in the fields. She also loved being outdoors. Later she worked various jobs in Winner. Due to her failing health they moved to Winner in 2003. In 2018 she moved to the Platte Care Center until January 2020 when she moved to the Gregory Health Care Center.

She leaves to mourn her husband of 65 years, daughter Debra Shreeve, son Scott (Deb) Hoffer. Grandkids; Tisha Jons, Angy (Jim) Murphy, Russell (Sarah) Hoffer, Craig (Kelly) Hoffer, Sarah (Tim) Novotny. Nikki (Shannon) Whitten, & Marie (Nathan) Lapsley. Great Grandkids; Isabella, Isaiah, Lijah, & Harley Jons; Baylor and Blayke Murphy. Tayshaun, Sadie, & Oakley Hoffer. Nancy Novotny & Scarlett Hoffer. Tyler & Emma Berg, Ava Lapsley, Shaylin & Pryce Whitten. Sisters Fern Kramer and Leora Emme and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her 2 sons Roger and Rodney, her parents, 2 brothers Wayne and Clyde. Son-in-law Roy Shreeve, brother-in-law Bill Emme and Maurice Kramer and nephew Tom Kramer.