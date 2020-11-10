Graveside services for Lamars Manke, 50, Sebring, Fla., were held Nov. 7 at the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory.

Lemars Lee Manke was welcomed into his heavenly home too soon on Oct. 27 2020 at the young age of 50 near his home in Florida.

His adventurous life began on April 9, 1970, to his loving parents Larry Lee Manke and Marvelyn Jean (Glynn) Manke.

Lemars grew up in Pierre, South Dakota and spent some years being raised in McCook, Nebraska. He was surrounded and cherished by family all around. With the adventurous heart he always had, he made life for him and those whom he surrounded a spontaneous thrill. Through many challenges and uphill battles Lemars’ kindred spirit always won by shining through.

He was a survivor who never met a stranger because to him everyone was a friend. Lemars was so full of ways to uplift those around him by constantly seeing the good in anything, he wouldn’t accept it otherwise. Lemars had such a beautiful way of evolving any situation into something worthwhile. His free spirit allowed him to walk into any situation with an open heart never judging those around him – something the world could use more of.

One of his passions consisted of cooking, which is how he was able to build his life traveling the states. No matter where he traveled he shared the consistency of being an exemplary employee as a cook. On any summer or winter day you would never see him without his dogs, he had so much love for them and that love was mutual.

Lemars also loved being outdoors by spending time fishing, nature hiking and exploring which led to his traveling wherever the wind took him. Even though Lemars may not be walking the Earth next to us anymore, we all know he is just on his next adventure that we will someday be able to join.

Lemars is survived by his father Larry Manke of Pierre, SD; siblings: Kerry (Bobbi) Odenbach of Florida, Carmen Cox and Lavonne Smith of Texas; nieces: Cory Manke, Shawndraya Ferro, Chantel Vincent, Kylie Smith and Kandy Harrell; nephews: Chase Smith, Kaiden Smith, TJ Harrell, and Shayne Clements; uncles: StanKlug of Burwell, NE, and Donnie Manke of Gregory, SD; aunts: Betty Vaughn of Gregory, SD; Beverly Keegan of Gregory, SD; Sandy Baker (Gene) of O’Neill, NE; daughter Bethany Waldman and grandson Victor Gustine of Rochester, MN; cousins: Rhonda (Tom) Waterbury, Justin (Jennifer) Keegan, Chauncey Keegan, Jessica (Dusty) Jones, William (Mary) Baker, Randy(Kamaha) Baker, Arlita Hamling, and Craig Klug.

Lemars was preceded in death by his mother Marvelyn Jean Manke, grandparents William and Mary Manke and Vernal and Flerida Glynn, Aunt Carol Klug, Uncle Paul Vaughn, Uncle Jim Keegan and Cousin Jay Keegan.