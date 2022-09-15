School Supply Drive with pic

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

BankWest presented 12 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Winner Elementary School. Pictured from left are Sierra Swan of BankWest, Lorna Phillips, Winner Elementary secretary; KyLani DuBray, Juddson White Mouse, Eli Orel, Aria Welch and LaDana Spreckles of BankWest.

At Bankwest, one of the main focuses is helping support not only customers, but the citizens in the communities they serve.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without them. To show our appreciation and “give-back” to our community, BankWest held a school supply drive in August for the Winner School District,” said Jody Engel, Winner branch manager.

When discussing the project with Winner Elementary School Principal Brian Naasz, he informed us what works best is to have backpacks filled with the necessary supplies for a specific grade level. That way, when a new student arrives, they can hand them a backpack with everything they need in it, ready to go!

BankWest’s customers and staff donated enough school supplies to prepare 12 backpacks for students in grades Pre-K through 5th. A box full of extra supplies was provided to the elementary school as well.