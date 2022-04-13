Sandra Schmidt, 70, of Winner, SD passed away tragically in a house fire at her residence in Winner, SD on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Memorial service was held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Ideal Cemetery near Ideal, SD.

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Bromwich was born to Roland and Florence (Sachtjen) Bromwich on Aug. 19, 1951 at Winner, SD. She is the fourth of seven children. She attended Winner School and graduated in 1970.

Sandy met David Schmidt of White River, SD, and were married on March 23, 1981 at Pierre, SD. To this union there was one son, Christopher Allen Schmidt.

Sandy and David moved to Montana in 1982 where they worked on a ranch that mainly had sheep and goats. Sandy spent time on the ranch milking goats and working sheep. She became quite the sheep woman while in Montana. To this day family members still seek her counsel regarding sheep. The family spent many hours hunting and fishing and even invited family to join them.

The family moved to Winner, SD and upon their arrival, Sandy began working as a waitress at Sargent’s Café. When Sargent’s Café closed, Sandy became employed at Cal’s Dairy Queen where she continued to work until the time of her death.

Sandy loved to spend time with her family. It didn’t matter if it was a birthday party, graduation, wedding, holiday or just some family time for the weekend, she was there and offering to help out. She loved to play cards and spent many hours playing cards (especially Rummy with her own rules) with Chris and many nieces and nephews. For the last several years, Sandy has played dice with Aunt Eunice every Saturday night.

Over the years Sandy spent many hours at her parents’ farm. She loved the family farm and farm life. She had many gardens, chickens and spent hours helping plant and dig potatoes.

Sandy will be greatly missed by her family, many friends and community.

Sandy is survived by her son Christopher Schmidt, brother Lyle(Darla) Bromwich and sisters Evelyn Bromwich, Linda Wentland and Judy(Dan) Kayl. Aunt Eunice Sharer and Uncles Arthur Bromwich, Dean Bromwich and Darrell Bromwich, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and extended family.

Sandy sadly lost her life with her husband David Schmidt, and is preceded in death by her parents Roland and Florence Bromwich, brothers Dalton Bromwich and Roger Bromwich and great-nephew Gavin Huntley.