David Norman Schmidt, 70, of Winner, SD passed away tragically in a house fire at his residence in Winner, SD on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Memorial service was held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Private burial services will follow at a later date.

David, the son of Theodore “Ted” and Raymalee “Jean” (Reichardt) Schmidt was born Feb. 20, 1952 in White River at what was then the telephone office.

David attended grade school at the Mitchell Country School, in Mellette County through the 8th grade. From there he attended the White River High School and graduated in 1971. Following graduation David spent a brief period of time serving in the U. S. Navy. David loved an adventure and wasn’t afraid to give it a try no matter what or where the adventure might take him.

He spent much of his adult life driving truck. David had a kind heart, enjoyed a good story and had many stories of his own to share. David loved the mountains where his remains will eventually rest.

On March 23, 1981 David married Sandra Kay Bromwich. Dave and Sandy were blessed with one son, Christopher. Chris was the delight of Dave and Sandy’s life.

David and his wife, Sandy sadly lost their lives together. David was preceded in death by his father, Ted N., his brother, Ted E., and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his son, Christopher, mother, Jean Schmidt, brother, Ray (Debra) Schmidt, sister, Sally Parsons and sister-in-law, Barbara Schmidt along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.