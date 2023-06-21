Rowan Grace Concert

By Bosten Morehart

Staff writer

The Mid Dakota Fair is a popular celebration and this year it brings in a new event.

Rowan Grace and Emmy Kaiser will be putting on a concert which will be held at the fairgrounds on Aug. 4.

Rowan Grace, a high school student from Rapid City performed on The Voice and was part of Team Blake where she did very well.

Emmy Kaiser is local talent who writes and produces her own music. She has her music out on several platforms.

Tickets are on sale for $10 a piece and can be bought on the Chamber of Commerce website or in the Chamber office. All kids involved in the 4-H events will receive a free ticket to the concert.

The plan is to have the concert run from 8 pm to around 11 pm.

The Chamber hopes this will be a great community event for people to come out to for an affordable price. It is also a chance for people to come and listen to some state and local talent.