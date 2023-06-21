Good progress made on water main installation

Submitted Photo

Northern Plains Construction of Winner has been working hard on the highway project. They have been installing water main which will be in place once the paving begins again. The guys have been putting in a lot of extra hours. Northern Plains appreciates everyone’s patience during this project.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Work is progressing with water main and utility upgrades on the Highway 18 project in Winner.

At the bi-weekly construction meeting on June 13, Brad Norrid of the Winner Department of Transportation office reported tentative plans are to have all the water main installed by the end of the week.

Norrid noted the contractor has been doing a good job, even working some nights, to minimize the impact on motorists.

Starting June 20 concrete paving started from South County Road to just before Taft St. During this paving process there will be no access to any of the businesses on the north side from the highway. This will allow for a continuous paving and a better road surface in the end. Persons may use First Street to access businesses.

Norrid explained Reede Construction has contacted all the businesses in this area where the concrete will be poured.

“The continuous pour will eliminate blockouts, which is a gap in paving. This saves time and makes the project go faster,” said Norrid.

A couple of times during the public meeting, Norrid asked for the public to have patience and drive carefully through the construction zone.

He also asked the motorists to obey the speed limit because this area is very congested.

Next week the DOT and Reede Construction will start having weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.