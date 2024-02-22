Ronald Alvin (Ron) Parker, 62

Ronald Alvin (Ron) Parker died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, South Dakota. Ron was a resident of Elder Inn in Winner.

Ron was born to Harlan L. Parker and Elinor E. Emley Parker on April 24, 1960, at Atkinson, NE. He spent his early childhood in Butte, NE moving to the Millboro/Colome, SD area with his family when he was about 11 years old.

He married Diana Peabody of Dallas, SD. They had one daughter.

Ron worked many different jobs throughout his lifetime. He was a hard worker and well respected by his employers. All who knew Ron were aware that he was an avid football fan. He watched as many games as possible but was passionate about the Kansas City Chiefs and the Nebraska Huskers (Every year he would say, “Next year will be the year for the Huskers.”). His sister, Jane, will miss the many phone conversations about football, being an avid fan herself.

He is survived by four brothers, three sisters and his very caring friend, Debbie Storms of Winner, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and his twin brother.

Burial with be in the Butte Cemetery at a later date.