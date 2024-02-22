Lee Calhoon, 80, of Ideal, South Dakota passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at his home near Ideal, SD. Funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Winner Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to funeral service.

Lee Archie Calhoon was born on Jan. 27, 1944, to Leon and Wilma (Frantz) Calhoon in Winner, South Dakota. Lee lived his entire life in Ideal. He attended Star Valley school through the 8th grade and graduated from Winner High School in 1963. He also attended SDSU. His goal in life was to improve the ranch making it a better place for his family.

Lee was a member of the Winner Quarterback Club and spent many hours helping to build the football stadium. He coached country conference basketball at Ideal for many years. Lee coached little league baseball in Witten, and also coached Clearfield baseball taking the team to the State Teener Tournament in 1992.

He was one of the founders of the Golden Prairie Retirement Home and served on the board of directors for many years. Lee was a member of the Masonic Lodge 166 and active in the Rosebud Shrine Club and a member of the Winner Methodist Church.

Lee’s pride and joy was his family and watching the grandkids in their many activities.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2009 and began to curtail his busy life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; James and Clyde and granddaughter Emily.

Lee is survived by his wife Keatha of 58 years, three sons; John (Jodi) Calhoon, Michael (Susan) Calhoon and Curtis (Molly) Calhoon, 14 grandchildren; Jessica Calhoon (fiancé Charlie Johnson), Austin Calhoon, Lindsey Calhoon, Riley (Samantha) Calhoon, Megan Calhoon, Sarah (Ryan) Stuhlmiller), Meredith (Amine) Radoui, Shannon Calhoon, Spencer Calhoon, Matthew Calhoon, Landon Calhoon, Brody Calhoon, Logan Calhoon and Kaylee Argo. Three great-grandchildren; Cora Moss, Camdyn Anderson and Waylon Stuhlmiller.