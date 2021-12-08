Football players honored for Best of the West

Joey Cole, quarterback for the Winner football team, has been named Best of the West MVP.

The Rapid City Journal picks the Best of the West team.

Also recognized from Winner Kaden Keiser, Charley Pravecek and Riley Orel with Aiden Barfass, Jackson Vesely and Achilles Willuweit being named to the honorable mention list.

Cole guided the Warriors to their second straight undefeated season and back to back Class 11B state championships.

Cole was also a South Dakota Coaches Association all-state selection for defensive linemen after recording three sacks four tackles for loss, two pass breakups and recovering four fumbles.

Of the multiple rushing options the undefeated Warriors had at their disposal this season, no one punched in more touchdowns than Kaden Keiser. He finished his senior campaign with 16 while picking up 747 yards. He also caught six passes for 156 yards with one touchdown.

Charley Pravecek was named outstanding lineman in both this year and last year state championship games. He helped the Warriors rush for nearly 4,000 yards.

Riley Orel’s defensive performance was impressive. The junior collected three interceptions, two pass breakups and two tackles for loss as well as 26 tackles.

Orel also rushed for 933 yards on 72 carries. He also rushed for 933 yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns.