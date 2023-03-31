Robert Nordstrom, 78

Robert Nordstrom, age 78, of Winner, SD was called home by Jesus on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Robert (Bob) was born on Nov. 13th, 1944 to Eddie and Alta (Burdick) Nordstrom, he joined an older brother Edward, and twins Carl & Carlean. He attended rural schools and graduated from Winner High School in 1962.

It was in 1961 that he met Barbara Stern of Johnstown, NE, on a blind date arranged by his sister and Barb’s Uncle who were planning their own wedding. Bob and Barb were married on June 24, 1963. To this union was born a daughter and a son.

Bob continued to work on the family farm with his father and brothers. He raised chickens, hogs, cattle, horses and farmed. In the early 1970’s Bob and his brother Edward joined in partnership known as Nordstrom Brothers.

Years later after the passing of his brother Edward, Bob ran the farm with the help of his wife Barb and his son Roger.

In the late 80’s Bob became semi-retired. He and Barb started the Nordstrom Pheasant Hunting and operated it for many years. Bob enjoyed the hunters each year, and he also enjoyed his grandchildren who were the apple of his eyes.

There were many camping trips at the river on the weekends that he very much looked forward to. Many long-lasting friendships were started at the river.

Last but not least, he enjoyed his gift to gab with anyone that had a minute to spare. When his health started to fail, he sold the cattle and became retired.

In 2020 he and Barb moved off the farm and into Winner. He very much enjoyed sitting on the deck watching the squirrels and birds dine off the bird feeders. Watching western movies were another of his favorites.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Barb of 59 years and 9 months, his Daughter Cheril (Tom) Meiners of Winner, SD, grandchildren; William Smith of Lusk WY, Kristal Smith-Sides (Mike) and great granddaughter Bethany Sides of McCook, NE. Son Roger (Leslie) Nordstrom of Winner, SD, grandchildren; Tennae (Brad) Feyereisen of Gregory, SD, Teah Labahn of Winner, SD, and Teasha Torpy of Sioux Falls, SD, along with many cousins.

Proceeding him in death were his parents Eddie & Alta Nordstrom, siblings Edward Nordstrom, Carl Nordstrom, Carlean Stern and husband Gene Stern, of Johnstown, NE, along with his in-laws Everett and Doris Stern of Ainsworth, NE as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Robert will be sadly missed by many. Until we meet again.