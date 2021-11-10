Ring to serve as SDEMSA President

During the annual conference of the South Dakota Emergency Medical Services Association (SDEMSA) last Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31 in Pierre, Brian Ring was promoted to the office of state president.

Ring is originally from Colome. He graduated from Colome High School in 1985. He is the son of Don Ring of Colome and Jolene Ring of Spearfish.

As president, Ring will preside over SDEMSA meetings, work closely with the South Dakota Department of Health on EMS related legislative affairs, act as a spokesperson on EMS, encourage association membership, coordinate association activities, and make committee appointments.

A Lifetime Member of the SDEMSA since 2018, Ring has served as SDEMSA Vice President for the past four years. He has also served numerous years as District V Secretary.

Ring received his EMT training thirty years ago. He says that he felt like the knowledge would be beneficial to him as he was growing his family. He worked for ambulance services in Chamberlain and Milbank, and joined the Onida Fire Department soon after arriving here in 1995.

During his tenure with the OFD, Ring has undergone training to become an EMT Intermediate I-85, responsible for providing basic emergency treatment for respiratory, trauma and cardiac emergencies, as well as obstructed airways, and trained to administer some medications, as well as intravenous fluids. He also became a firefighter instructor and has conducted firefighter courses. He currently serves the OFD as department secretary, and has held other offices including serving as training officer for ten years and as chief for five.

Ring has worked for the USDA for more than 31 years. This summer, the USDA announced his selection as the new Community Programs Director for the Rural Development agency in South Dakota.

Ring makes his home in Onida with his wife Sheila. They have two grown children, Lyndsey who lives in Denver, CO, and Cordell who recently moved to Mobridge.