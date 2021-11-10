Veterans program set for Nov. 11

A special Veterans Day program will be held in Winner on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Winner Armory.

The program is put on by the Winner High School and middle school student councils.

All veterans and the public are welcome to attend this program.

The posting of the colors will be by the Winner American Legion and the Winner VFW.

The guest speaker will be Glen McCready who will talk about his Honor Flight experience. Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials.

The Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen winners will give their speeches.

The Winner High School band and chorus will perform.

There will be a special recognition of veterans. They will be allowed to come up front and introduce themselves and tell what branch of the service they served in.

There will be special recognition of veterans at the Winner Regional long term care center.

Winner High School and middle school choir will sing “American Tears” and “God Bless America.”

The band will play the “Marches of the Armed Forces.”

One of the features of the program will be a power point presentation honoring area veterans.

Cookies and coffee will be served to all veterans following the service. After the service at the Armory, there will be a free lunch for veterans and their spouses at the Winner American Legion. The event at the Legion will start at 11:30 a.m.