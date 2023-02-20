Colome received academic achievement award

Colome High School football and volleyball teams have received an academic achievement team award from the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

The program is designed to honor varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence.

All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined GPA of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive this award.

Some schools may not have been able to submit February information at this time. They will be added to the next listing of academic achievement.