Ray Bigelow, 79

Funeral services for Ray Bigelow age 79 of Colome, SD were held on

Monday, September 25th at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Colome, SD. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery, Colome, SD. There was a

prayer service Sunday night at 6pm at the church.



Ray Robert Bigelow was born to Robert and Dorothy (Bertram) Bigelow on

August 11, 1944, in Winner, South Dakota.



Ray was an only child. Other than the short time Ray lived on the west

coast when his dad was in the Navy, he lived all his life within a

quarter mile on the same South Dakota road.



He attended Pleasant View Country School in Colome, South Dakota and

graduated from Colome High School. Ray had a desire to go on with

school, but the farm called him home to work.



Growing up Ray enjoyed playing cribbage with his grandfather. In his

later years he still enjoyed playing games and cards, cribbage and pitch

were among his favorites.



On March 15, 1969, Ray married Sharon (Worden) during a snowstorm. The

love they had for each other grew and they were blessed with three

children Kenneth Ray, Beverly Ann, and Barbara Marie. Ray and Sharon

enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.



Ray was a farmer and a rancher. He loved working hard and really loved

the farming side of his work. Ray was not as fond of the cows as he was

the farming.



Ray enjoyed music, especially country and western music. He enjoyed

listening to the music as he was not much of a dancer. Ray also loved

hunting with family and his close friends.



Ray was always willing to help out a friend, neighbor, his many family

members, and his three children. Ray cared deeply for his family,

especially his grandkids. He cherished every moment with them while they

were growing up. Ray will be so missed by Liv, Red, and Bella, as they

had a special bond with their Papa Ray. They always knew how to get a

smile out of him no matter what. Ray had a special relationship to all

of his grandchildren whether near or far.



Due to some health issues, Ray and Sharon moved Golden Prairie Manor in

July of 2022.



Ray passed away at Golden Prairie Manor on September 22, 2023, at the

age of 79 years.



Ray is survived by his wife Sharon; son Kenny (Rebecca) Bigelow,

daughter Bev Beck (special friend Bruce Clark), and daughter Barb (Shay)

Littau; grandchildren: Rebekah Bigelow, Joe (Erin) Beck, Bailey Beck,

Olivia Littau, Keegan Littau, and Bella Littau; step grandchildren:

Chelsea Blickenstaff, Garret Kruback, Kord Littau, and Lane Littau;

great grandchildren Jace and Layke Beck; and step great grandchildren

James, Izebella, and Paislee Blickenstaff.



He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Bigelow and

grandson Kolby Beck.