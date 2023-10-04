Mildred Kathyrn (Kathy) Engel, 85, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, SD.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Winner, SD. Burial was held at 2:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Wood, SD.

Kathy was born on Dec. 11th, 1937 in Presho, SD to William (Slim) and Mildred Bennett. Kathy grew up on a ranch outside of Wood, South Dakota and was also a proud graduate of Wood High School.

Following high school, she attended Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota. Kathy married Al Meister in 1957. This marriage produced two daughters, Tammy and Misty Meister. Al and Kathy were proud owners of Al’s Body Shop. Al preceded her in death in 1970.

Kathy reconnected with fellow Wood High School graduate, Dale Engel. Kathy and Dale married and enjoyed a long and productive marriage. They partnered with Dale’s son Dean to create Engel Trucking. Dale sadly passed away in 2006.

Kathy wore many hats throughout her life. She was a bookkeeper, educator, caretaker, and librarian. Kathy always had a story to share and some of them were even true!

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Slim and Mildred, husbands Al Meister and Dale Engel, brothers Bill, Paul, Bob, John, and infant twin sisters June and Jane. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Barbara Meister.

She is survived by her three siblings Virginia Ensminger of Valentine, NE; Jim Bennett and his wife Marlene, of Gregory, SD; and Ed Bennett and his wife Judy, of Valentine, NE. Kathy is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tammy and Jim Trego, of Monument, CO; and daughter Misty Osborn, of Burlingame, KS. Kathy is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jesse Osborn and fiancé Kathy Steck and her daughter Neveah of Topeka, KS; Bayley and Michael Greenberg, of Plano, TX, and Tyler Trego of Boulder, CO. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.