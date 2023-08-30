Ranch bronc night is Sept. 1

The Winner Area Chamber of Commerce ranch bronc night will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at the Tripp County Fairgrounds.

The Calcutta will be at 7 p.m. and the bronc action will start at 7:30 p.m.

The new contractor this year will be Hollenbeck Rodeo of Winner.

This will strictly be ranch bronc riding as there will be no bull riding.

As of Aug. 23 there were 23 signed up to ride some bucking horses.

There will be a $3,000 added purse.

There will be a contest for the best dressed cowboy in the long go.

Four featured events will be candy scamble, calf scramble, mutton bustin and horseback musical chairs.

For the mutton bustin persons can sign up that night at the rodeo office. The first 15 will compete. Youths ages 5 to 8 can take part in mutton bustin.

Advance tickets for the ranch bronc night can be obtained at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce and on Sept. 1 tickets will be at the gate.

It will be a good night for ranch bronc ride said Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber. “It will be a good family fun night,” he said.