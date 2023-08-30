Offices close for labor day

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed as well as the county library.

The Winner city office will be closed on Monday and the city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed on Labor Day.

Banks and financial institutions in Winner and Colome will be closed on Labor Day.

The Winner Post Office will be closed and there will be no mail service.

No noon meals will be served at the senior citizens center on Monday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Labor Day.

Winner Advocate office will be closed on Labor Day.