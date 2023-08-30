Historical society plans events for Sept. 2

The Tripp County Historical Society has a lot of events planned at the museum on Sept. 2 which is the Saturday before Labor Day.

The museum will be open at 9 a.m. and will be serving Jim Hiemstra’s famous carmel rolls until noon.

At noon the museum will start serving pie and homemade ice cream until the close of the car show (usually around 3 p.m.) There will be a free will offering for the pie and ice cream.

There will be the Prairie Cruisers car show at the museum.

Starting at 9 a.m. till the closing of the car show all vendors are welcome to set up in the Jubilee Park at the museum.

Troop 100 Boy Scouts will be celebrating its 100th anniversary at the museum. The Boy Scout program will start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The historical society wants everyone to enjoy their Labor Day weekend.



