Four members of the Winner/Colome Pheasants baseball team have been named to the all tournament team. The announcement was made by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association.

Chosen from the Pheasants are Dillon Lambley, Chandler Bakley, Derek Graesser and Luke Bamberg, a pickup player from Corsica-Stickney.

Kelly O’Bryan of the Colome Chaos was a pickup player for Kimball-White Lake and was named to the all tourney team.