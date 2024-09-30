Roger Allen Best, 87 years old, of Brandon, South Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the Bethany Home of Brandon.

Family and friends gathered for a Celebration of Life at Emmanuel Baptist Church (1600 East Twelfth Street, Sioux Falls, South Dakota), on Friday, Sept. 20. The interment of ashes took place at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Roger may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church for donation to the Camp Judson Capital Campaign for a new Roger Williams Lodge or directly to the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota. Visit www.georgeboom.com

Roger was born on Nov. 26, 1936, to Elmer and Leona (Burtz) Best. He grew up on the family farm in the Keyapaha Valley in Tripp County, South Dakota, graduating from Winner High School. (He identified himself as a graduate of the “School of Hard Knocks.”) Roger married Fern Arlene Moore of Kennebec, South Dakota, on Dec. 5, 1959. The couple lived in various West and East River communities in South Dakota, spending their longest and final residence in Brandon. Roger and Fern’s marriage lasted 63 years before they were parted by Fern’s death in August 2023.

Roger worked for the Metz Baking Company for more than three decades, rising from route salesman to the manager of the Watertown sweet roll plant. After the baking business, Roger sold furniture at the South Dakota Furniture Company, then managed a car wash in Brandon with an above-and-beyond devotion to duty so typical of his work ethic.

Roger had a dry sense of humor that would land zingers with precision as well as being quite a hand at telling a story. Despite the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease, he would occasionally surprise you and make you laugh with a witty comment. This is no doubt part of the reason nursing staff members liked having him on their floors. On many occasions he gave knowledgeable assistance with motor vehicles. In younger days, he enjoyed hunting. In older days, he thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren, indulging their whims and being a seemingly limitless source of gum.

As a youth Roger received believer’s baptism and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he served the Savior in many ways, including as our moderator. The church’s S.A.G.E. group took fall excursions to our regional camp in the Black Hills of South Dakota (Camp Judson) with Roger as their driver. Those were good times.

Roger is survived by his three children Brett (wife Kary) Best, Lisa Dawley, and Brian Best, beloved nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Mary Best. Roger and Fern’s family has been blessed by the addition of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, brother Eugene, sister Audrey (husband Leonard) Hajek, and maternal parents Lewie and Leola Moore.