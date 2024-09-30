Early voting for the November general election started on Friday, Sept. 20.

To cast an early ballot voters should first make sure they are registered.

To vote early in person voters can go to the county auditor’s office with acceptable photo identification.

Persons can vote at the auditor’s office in the Tripp County courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To vote early by mail voters may request an absentee ballot application from the county auditor. The auditor will provide a paper absentee ballot to the voter. The voter then completes the ballot and mails it to the auditor.