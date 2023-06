The Winner Junior Teeners will host a Father’s Day tournament June 17-18 at Leahy Bowl.

Games will be played at Leahy Bowl except for two opening round games on Saturday that will be played in Colome.

The pairings for June 17 are:

10 a.m. in Winner—Winner vs Wagner

10 a.m. in Colome—Platte vs. Gregory

Noon in Winner—Onida vs. Parkston

Noon in Colome—MVP vs. Chamberlain

Games on Saturday will continue at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

The championship game will be play at 4 p.m. on Sunday.