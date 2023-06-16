Winner Regional Health Welcomes New CEO

The Winner Regional Health Board of Directors announces that Brian Williams, RHCEOC, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer.

Beginning June 20, Williams will oversee the strategic and operational initiatives for the organization.

The Winner Regional Health Board of Directors conducted a nationwide search for a new CEO, using Sumption & Wyland to support the recruitment process. Williams was selected from a pool of candidates for his outstanding leadership, experience, and passion for rural health care.

“Winner Regional Health is dedicated to improving the quality of life in our region by providing comprehensive local health care, and we sought a leader who could continue to

build on this mission,” said Roger Kingsbury, board chair. “We feel Brian will be a strong fit with our vision and values, and we look forward to working with him to continue advancing

health care in the region.”

Williams previously served as the CEO at Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah, North Dakota, and Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen, North Dakota, where he oversaw the daily operations and strategic initiatives for the federally qualified health center and nonprofit 13-bed critical access hospital.

Williams also served as the vice president of Professional Services at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre, Montana, and Chief Operations Officer at Arbor Health in Morton,

Washington.

He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

“It is an honor to join Winner Regional Health as chief executive officer,” Williams said. “The organization provides critically important health care services to the region, and I look

forward to partnering with the talented staff, physicians, board members and volunteers at Winner Regional to ensure we provide the best possible care to our patients and their

families.”

Charisse Oland, EdD, FACHE, MHA, RD, served as interim CEO while the board conducted their search. The Winner Regional Health Board of Directors enthusiastically appreciates Oland for her service and leadership throughout the transition.