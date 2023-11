Winner High School opal interp team competed at Sioux Falls Washington on Friday. Pictured in front from left are Peyton Jensen, Grace Brown and Shannon Rank. In back from left are Wyatt Winfield, Brayden Woods and Hayden McMurtrey.

Winner High School oral interp team competed at Sioux Falls Washington on Oct. 20.

Hayden McMurtrey competed in varsity poetry, Grace Brown in varsity dramatic, Wyatt Winfield in novice poetry, Shannon Rank in novice dramatic, Brayden Woods in novice storytelling and Payton Jensen in novice humorous.

The team competed against 25 other schools.

The team traveled to Brookings on Oct. 23 for a competition.