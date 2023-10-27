Laprath Places at State

Bosten Moreheart Photo

Joseph Laprath of the Winner Area cross country team placed 21st at the state meet Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The senior placed 21st in 16:44.98 and was on the medal stand as he placed in the top 25.

Coach Jayd Schuyler said Laprath ran well at state held at Yankton Trails park. “He put himself in a position to be one of the top 25,” said Schuyler.

“It was great to see Joseph end his cross country career on the podium at the state meet,” added the coach.

Schuyler said Laprath is the third boy cross country runner to place at state since he started coaching in 2011. The other two are Coleton Schuyler (2014) and Kade Watson (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021).

It has been a goal of Laprath to place at state and he accomplished his dream his senior year. It was a happy day for the outstanding cross country runner.