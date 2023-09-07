Olga B. Borrell, 94, Hastings, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Aug.30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services were held Tuesday, Sept. 5, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial was at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Olga was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Winner, SD to Frank A. and Alba M. (Rohla) Ptacek. She married Milton C. Borrell on Feb. 13, 1970, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2017.

Olga worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare in the housekeeping department. She was a past member of the Eagles and South Central Czech Society. Olga enjoyed puzzles, card games, and playing pitch.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton C. Borrell; step-son, Milton Borrell Jr.; step-daughter, Donna Borrell; brother, Milo Ptacek; brothers-in-law, John “Jack” Borrell, Leonard Borrell, and Arthur Borrell; and grandson, Josh Hedlund.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Donald and Sharon Hedlund, Hastings; daughter, Vicki Hammonds Hastings; step sons, Raymond Borrell, Hastings, Neb. and Anthony Borrell, St. Louis, Mo.; four grandchildren, 11 great grandchilden, 10 great,great grandchilden; sister-in-law, Rita Ptacek, Winner and numerous nieces and nephews.