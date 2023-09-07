Labor day parade results

Winner American Legion won first place for best float in the Labor Day parade.

The parade theme was “Bold Stripes. Bright Stars. Brave Hearts.”

Second place for best theme float was Rosebud Sioux Tribe princess.

Third went to First Fidelity Bank and fourth to Ideal youth.

Roger Nagel won first place for best antique auto. Second place went to Perry Bicek and third to Stan Bicek.

First place for antique machinery went to Bob Littau with a 1951 Chevy truck.

Second place went to red tractor driven by Jack Arthur.

First place for horse and riders went to Steinke Ranch. Second place went to Hamill Horsemen’s Club.