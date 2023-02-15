Offices closed for Presidents Day

Government offices in Winner will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse as well as the library will be closed.

The Winner city office will be closed and the city council meeting has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

The Winner Post Office will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail delivery.

All state and federal offices in Winner will be closed for the holiday.

Financial institutions will also not be open for business on Feb. 20. First Fidelity Banks of Winner, Colome; BankWest and Sentinel Federal Credit Union all will be closed.

There will be no noon meal served at the senior citizens center on Feb. 20.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Feb. 20.