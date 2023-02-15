Christine Nelson, 91

Funeral services for Christine Nelson were held Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke. Burial was Feb. 14 at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

Christine Nelson was born in Rock Valley, IA on Dec. 25, 1931, to William and Gertrude (Vogelzang) Rozeboom. Christine’s mother passed away when Christine was 6 months old. Gertrude’s parents, Simon and Jacoba, took Christine into their home and raised her as their own child.Christine graduated from Rock Valley High School in 1949 and married Dr. Julius Nelson on Feb. 25, 1955. They made their home in Burke, SD where Julius had a chiropractic clinic in their home. Christine lived in her home for 66 years until the fall of 2022, when she moved into the Haisch Haus in Bonesteel, due to her failing health.

Julius and Christine were blessed with five children: Julene Kris, Eric Rinold, Ivan Jul, Chandra Marie, and Lael Todd. In later years, they were blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Christine loved God and her family fiercely and was a wife, mother, and homemaker above all else. Her home was open to everyone at any time, and there was always coffee on for those that stopped by. She was famous for her cooking and her special brownies. It was always a guess who would be seated at her dining room table. Her home was one where the children gathered after school and she was always ready to set another place at the table.

Christine was a receptionist and assistant in the chiropractic office, and Doc couldn’t have run his business without her. She seemed to be busy every minute of the day, but when she rested, it was with her Bible in her hands.

Christine gave herself to the Lord at a very early age and she faithfully worshipped in a Christian Home Fellowship her entire life. Even as her health failed, her loved ones passed on, and she grew weary of this life, her faith never wavered.

Christine loved animals and especially her many pets through the years. There was never a time when her home was absent from a dog or a cat. Strays seemed to always find her and she never turned them away.

Christine was a Patriot and served faithfully as a Lifetime member of the Disabled American Veteran’s Auxiliary and the Burke VFW Auxiliary. The American flag flew each day on her house until she became too frail to put it out. She honored our Veterans and served them however she could.

Left to mourn her loss are her children, Eric (Marlis) Nelson of Burke, Ivan (Nancy) Nelson of Burke, Chandra (Mark) Isackson of Sioux Falls, and Lael (Barbie) Nelson of Olathe, KS. Also left to mourn Christine are her grandchildren, Beth Ann (Shane) Lechtenberg of Butte, NE, Dr. Derek Julius (Rachel) Nelson of Rapid City, Ty Joseph Smith of Sioux Falls, Justin Jul (Katlyn) Nelson of Winner, Landon John (Chrissy) Nelson of Harrisburg, and Jaden Jewel and Gillian Christine Nelson of Olathe, KS; 6 great-grandchildren, Lanie Ann, Jaylee Justine, and Ally Beth of Butte, NE, and Pierce Morgan, Porter Jul, and Asher Ivan of Winner, SD and many relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Dr. JJ Nelson, grandson, Thor, daughter, Julene, son-in-law, Jim, brother, Henry, parents, nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives, friends and precious pets.

The family wishes to share their deep appreciation to the staff at the Haisch Haus in Bonesteel and at the Burke Community Hospital for their loving care of Christine.