Submitted Photo

Rona High Rock Jr

Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation is proud to introduce their newest member of the board of directors, Ron High Rock Jr. High Rock joins respective board members; Michael DiGrazia, Board President, Dan Bechtold, Donna Kubik, Justin Nelson, Karla Ryno, Charisse Oland, Interim CEO, and Brady Kerkman, Executive Director.

Ron is a lifelong Winner resident, who graduated from Winner High School in 1998. He comes to the board with a wide array of experience, education, and community involvement. In 2004, he graduated from Northwest Indian Bible School in Montana with a Bachelors of Religious Education. While living in Montana, he completed training to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) through the Mineral Community Hospital. He went onto receive a diploma in Institutional Cooking from the Allegheny Wesleyan College in Salem, Ohio, where he was the Director of Food Services for over two years. During his time at Allegheny Wesleyan College, he received his Bachelors of Theology degree and continued his interest in music.

Ron returned to Winner in 2011 to help care for his mother. He took a position as a caregiver at the Golden Prairie Manor in Winner, where he also served as cook. In 2013 he accepted the role as a 911 dispatcher for the Winner Police Department, which also covered Emergency Medical Dispatch. Ron believes in giving back to the community by playing piano for funerals, served as the 2017 ESA President, and currently the Secretary for the Ideal Lakota Community. He has also spearheaded different fundraisers, such as selling Indian taco to raise funds to help those in need. Currently, he is the Director of the Winner Community Playhouse production of Big Bucks. During his free time, he enjoys bowling, volleyball, piano, theatre, and cooking.

He was interested in joining the board of directors, because he saw the good that the Foundation has done for the community and how it raised funds for equipment for Winner Regional Health. Ron is excited to bring his talents of fundraising, public speaking, community involvement, and helping with events to the Foundation. He believes in providing great quality of care and helping those within our community. By joining the Foundation, this provides him with the opportunity to serve as a resource and a voice to continue that mission that will benefit the surrounding communities.

The Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation is pleased to share their newly chartered mission statement. “To Support Winner Regional Health in providing high quality healthcare services with the collaboration of our rural communities.”