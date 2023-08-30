Car show set for sept. 2

Prairie Cruisers car club will hold their annual car show on Sept. 2 at the Tripp County Historical Society museum.

Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the show starting at 1 p.m.

There will be 11 classes with prizes awarded in each class. There will be a free dash plaque to the first 50 entries.

There will be a free meal at noon.

The awards presentation will be at 3 p.m.

Sponsors are Flying D, Dan’s Last Shot, Sentinel Federal Credit Union, Automate, Schaeffer & Co., Agrimax, Nagel Body Shop, First Fidelity Bank of Winner and Colome, Quality Home Inspections of Mitchell, Office Products Center, Bachmann porta pots, Runnings, Performance Food Group, Grossenburg Implement, Frontier Motors, Frontier Motors Ford, McCready Construction, Mathis Farm Equipment, Tripp County Historical Society.

For more information contact Stan and Connie Bicek at 605 842-1839 or 605-831-0624.