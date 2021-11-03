Submitted photo

Gavin Running Horse of Community Connections, right, presents cookies to Dan Clark. Running Horse is employed part time at Clark’s business. October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

By Keenan Knutelski

Community Connections

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Community Connections would like to take this opportunity to celebrate with the community. It is self-evident that employment is a significant component to a person’s life. Whether employment is a means to a living or a method of self-expression, employment is an important part of a person’s identity. At its core, there is a great deal of satisfaction that emerges from a person’s ability to meaningfully contribute to the society in which they live.

At Community Connections, we strive to help facilitate opportunities for our participants to find meaningful employment and join the workforce around Winner. Historically, people with disabilities have been marginalized and excluded from employment opportunities which has led to persistent poverty and below average living standards. While some issues still exist, great strides have been made to improve the working conditions and opportunities for those with disabilities; most notably the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is important to highlight the importance of employment for those with disabilities, and thank the employers who provide these vital opportunities to our community members living with disabilities.

We would like to extend a grateful appreciation to:

Winner Food Center, Pharmco, Kucera Electric, Lil Feller, Winner Pharmacy, Black Lab, Holiday Inn, Kay’s Day Care, South Central Livestock Supply, Winner Airport, Harry K Ford/ NAPA, Dan Clark Realty, and The Elk’s Club. Please join us in celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month and thanking these wonderful employers.